‘B’desh always recalls India’s contribution during liberation war

Noting significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that she feels happy to be in India every time, especially because of its contribution during the liberation war.”India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” the Bangladeshi Prime Minister said today.Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh PM Hasina as she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hasina shook hands with PM Modi.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present. Rashtrapati Bhavan was decked up for Hasina’s welcome.