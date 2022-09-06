ED raids across multiple states in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra, sources told ANI.Earlier too, enforcement agencies had conducted searches on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s official residence besides at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy.The Aam Aadmi Party had been maintaining that the allegations of corruption labelled against them were politically motivated.A report on July 8 by Delhi’s Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.The Chief Secretary’s report indicated substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that the Delhi Excise Policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia.