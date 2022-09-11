Veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju is no more

Veteran Telugu actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju has passed away at the age of 83 in wee hours on Sunday, family sources informed.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters. ‘Bahubali’ star Prabhas is his nephew.

Popularly known as ‘Rebel Star’ of Tollywood, Krishnam Raju has acted in more than 180 movies in a career spanning over five decades.

Krishnam Raju acted in movies ranging from social, family, romantic, thriller movies to historical and mythological movies. His succesful movies include ‘Amara Deepam’, ‘Sita Ramulu’, ‘Katakataala Rudraiah’ and many more. The actor’s last on-screen outing was Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Apart from being a two-time Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi Award winner, Krishnam Raju won the Filmfare best actor award for ‘Tandra Paparayudu’ in 1986. He was awarded the Filmfare South ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award in 2006.