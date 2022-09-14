President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London

President Droupadi Murmu will visit London, UK from September 17-19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on 8 September. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on 12 September to convey India`s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on 11 September.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said that in the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people worldwide as Head of the Commonwealth. The British Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world.