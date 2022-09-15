Prannoy climbs to World No 16 in latest BWF ranking

New Delhi : After a string of impressive performances on tour, India’s star shuttler HS Prannoy climbed two places to reach the World No 16 in the latest BWF World Ranking release on Tuesday.Prannoy, who reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750, now has 64,330 points after participating in 33 tournaments.The 30-year-old Indian had recently become the top player in men’s singles in the ‘Race to Guangzhou’, which decides the qualifiers for the season-ending BWF World Tour Final.