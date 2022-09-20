Senior DMK leader quits politics

DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on Tuesday announced her decision to quit her post and from the party.

The 75-year old Subbulskshmi Jagadeesan, who represented Tiruchengode constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, was Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the same period, also said she was ending her over four-decade stint in active politics.

In a statement, she said she had informed the DMK president M K Stalin about it on August 29.

“I submitted my resignation to party president M K Stalin on August 29. I am quitting the DMK and also from active politics,” she added.

She said she was happy Stalin, who took the DMK to victory in the Assembly elections in the state in 2021 and assumed office as Chief Minister was being appreciated for his good work.