Clowning session for young patients

Milaap.org, India’s largest crowdfunding platform and Kanchi Kamakoti Child’s Trust Hospital in Chennai organised a clowning session for their young patients at the hospital.

A press release said that the initiative has been designed to use laughter and humour to young kids recover while they are undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses.

“Medical clowning is a renowned form of therapy for patients who are under treatment for various health conditions. Research shows that it spreads positivity, uplifts the spirit and helps reduce the patient’s or their family’s anxiety,” the release added.