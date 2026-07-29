TN govt splits HR&CE into North, South zones

Chennai, July 29:

In a major administrative overhaul, the Tamil Nadu government has restructured the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department by dividing it into North and South zones, with two IAS-rank Additional Commissioners appointed to oversee operations.

The move was notified through a Gazette following a Government Order issued on July 23 by the Commercial Taxes, Registration and Religious Endowments Department. The newly created posts are in the senior IAS scale and will be headquartered in Chennai and Tiruchy.

The restructuring comes amid heightened scrutiny over temple administration and property management, including recent controversies related to mutt lands and restrictions on inam properties.

Under the new framework, the Chennai-based Additional Commissioner will supervise the North Zone, covering districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore. The Tiruchy-based officer will head the South Zone, overseeing districts including Thanjavur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

Officials said the Additional Commissioners have been vested with extensive powers, including inspection of temple properties and records, approval of budgets, tenders and certain leases, and supervision of administrative functions. They will also monitor revenue from temple lands, audit processes, pending cases, and implementation of the Integrated Temple Management System, besides overseeing efforts to identify and remove encroachments.

Orders issued by the Additional Commissioners within their delegated authority will carry the same weight as those of the HR&CE Commissioner. However, policy decisions and broader issues affecting religious institutions across the State will continue to be handled at the Commissioner level.

The government expects the restructuring to streamline administration, improve oversight, and enhance accountability in the management of temple assets across Tamil Nadu.