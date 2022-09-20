Power tariff revision will not affect poor, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said the recent power tariff hike effected by the state government will not affect the poor and blamed the previous AIADMK government’s administrative negligence and mounting debts of the state-run discom for the revision.

Electricity rates are still cheaper in Tamil Nadu compared to other states, he told News 18 Tamil Nadu TV channel. ”It would have no impact on poor and the middle class. The move to increase power tariff was due to the previous AIADMK government’s administrative negligence and accumulation of TANGEDCO’s (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) debts in the last 10 years,” he said.