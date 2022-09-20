Rahul Gandhi not likely to contest Congress president polls

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest the party’s presidential elections, said sources on Tuesday.

Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi will not return to Delhi leaving the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Presently, the yatra is in Kerala and will enter Karnataka on September 29.

The last date for filing a nomination is September 30.

Earlier today, Congress leader KC Venugopal, who is participating in the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, arrived in the national capital upon the call by the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources close to Venugopal, he was asked by Sonia Gandhi to come over to Delhi for a meeting which is “strictly part of organisational matters”.

He was in the Alappuzha district of Kerala with Rahul Gandhi. This was the first time he has left the Yatra since it began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The yatra entered its 13th day today.