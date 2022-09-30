Revathi to star in Aye Zindagi

Veteran actress Revathi will be seen essaying the role of a hospital grief counsellor in the upcoming medical drama film ‘Aye Zindagi’. The film has been written and directed by Doctor Anirban Bose, who is also known for his novels ‘Bombay Rains, Bombay Girls’, ‘Mice in Men’ and ‘The Death of Mitali Dutto’.Talking about this remarkable journey from being a doctor to turning writer-director, Anirban said in a statement: “‘Aye Zindagi’ is a big departure from what I normally do. I’m a physician so I take care of patients and I teach medical students. I’m incredibly excited and nervous, and I hope people see the beauty of the story that motivated me to devote two years of my life into this project so far out of my comfort zone.”Based on an incredible true story, the film follows the journey of a 26-year-old liver cirrhosis patient Vinay Chawla whose unlikely bond with a hospital grief counsellor rekindles his hope and faith in life and makes him believe in the power of humanity.The film also features Satyajeet Dubey, Mrinmayee Godbole, veteran Gujarati actor Hemant Kher along with Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank, Muskaan Agarwal and Pranjal Trivedi.