Huge haul of heroin at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI has seized 16 kilograms of heroin worth more than ₹ 100 crore at the Mumbai Airport, and arrested a passenger and a woman from Ghana in this connection, an official said today.bThe Ghanaian woman was arrested from a hotel in Delhi as part of the DRI’s follow-up action in the case, he said. The Mumbai unit of the DRI had laid a trap on Tuesday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on a specific tip-off that a passenger travelling from Malawi, an African country, to Mumbai via Qatar was trying to smuggle narcotic drugs into the country, he said. “As part of the trap, a surveillance and tracking team of DRI officers was positioned at the airport and intercepted a suspected passenger,” he said.