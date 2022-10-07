Kamal’s remark on Hinduism sparks row

After National award-winning Tamil director Vetrimaaran sparked controversy by claiming that Raja Raja Chola wasn’t a Hindu king, Kamal Haasan has backed the director’s statement.It all started at an event Vetrimaaran attended where he raised a few eyebrows when Vetrimaaran said, “Raja Raja Chozlan wasn’t Hindu but they (BJP) are trying to steal our identity. They have already tried to saffronize Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that. “Then, Kamal Hassan echoed similar sentiments and said, “There was no name called ‘Hindu religion’ during Raja Raja Chola’s period. There was Vainavam, Shivam, and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn’t know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin.”Vetimaaran’s remarks came just a day after the release of the film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ which is based on a fictional novel inspired by Raja Raja Chola.