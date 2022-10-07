IOB’s cleanliness campaign

On the occasions of Gandhi Jayanti Swachhata (Cleanliness) Special Campaign 2.0 was conducted by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).A press release said that the cleanliness drive was led by executive director S Srimathy and CVO R Balasubramanian at Central Office Campus, Chennai of the Bank.”All GMs, DGMs, AGMsand other Bank officials participated in the cleanliness drive. In Chennai, the cleanliness drive was led by Regional Managers of Chennai – I & II along with their staffs at Light House, Marina Beach. This cleanliness drive has also been organised by Bank at other 47 Regional offices across all over India wherein all Regional Managers and Staff participants made an impact on cleanliness,” the release added.