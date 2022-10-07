LPG cylinders available ar PDS shops now

Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy on Thursday launched the sale of 2 kg and 5 kg lightweight LPG cylinders in cooperative supermarkets at a function held at Teynampet Kamadhenu Supermarket, attached to Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society.The new 2 kg cylinders will be sold at the cost of Rs 961.5 (including the cylinder deposit cost) and the subsequent refill will be sold at Rs 253.5. Similarly, the new 5 kg cylinder will be sold at the cost of Rs 1,528 and the refill will cost at Rs 584. To buy the mini LPG cylinders no documents are required except for a government approved ID card. The cylinders of Indian Oil Corporation will be sold initially in the cooperative supermarkets and petrol stations and subsequently, they will be available in fair price shops.The state government, in a statement, said that the LPG cylinders will be useful for roadside vendors, small vendors, fishermen and for tourists. The Minister also launched the sale of 24 grocery items in packets of Rs 10 each in the fair price shops.Secretary of Food and Cooperation Department J Radhakrishnan was present at the launch event.