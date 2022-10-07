King Charles III’s coronation in June next year

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, according to Page Six.Page Six quoted a UK-based publication saying that the coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.They further reported that the ceremony would be much smaller than his mother’s, in a more modest way.Despite the fact that Charles took the throne two days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September of old age, his reign as a king will officially begin in June.Along with him, Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned as Queen Consort.Charles will then become the oldest monarch in British history, having turned 74 by the time of the coronation. As per tradition, the incoming king will sit on the throne known as Edward’s Chair (named after King Charles II in 1661) while wielding the sovereign’s sceptre, rod, and orb, which symbolises the Christian world.