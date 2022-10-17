Swiatek wins San Diego title

World number one Iga Swiatek collected her eighth title of the year with a 6-3 3-6 6-0 win over Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the San Diego Open final on Sunday. “I wanted to go all in,” Swiatek said of her approach going into the deciding set of the new WTA 500 event.”Knowing how well she can serve, I just wanted to be more loosened up on my return games. Not think too much, use my intuition and fight for every ball.” Swiatek got the first break of serve of the match in the opening set when Vekic, who had to complete her rain-interrupted semi-final earlier on Sunday, sent a backhand long for 4-2.Another backhand error handed Swiatek the first set, prompting Vekic to throw her racket to the court in frustration.