Ruturaj scores a ton

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a scintillating hundred to power Maharashtra to a 40-run win over Kerala in an Elite group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Tuesday. Opting to bat, skipper Gaikwad went on a six-hitting spree, clubbing seven maximums and eight fours in his 68-ball 114, to single-handedly take Maharashtra to 167 for four. In reply, Kerala could manage 127 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs, with Rohan Kunnummal top-scoring with a 44-ball 58 at the top.For Maharashtra, Satyajeet Bachhav (3/11) and Azim Kazi (2/25) took three and two wickets respectively, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/16) and Shamshuzama Kazi (1/8) accounted for one each.