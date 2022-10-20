India logs 2141 Covid cases

India reported 2,141 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of cases 4,46,36,517, while active cases declined to 25,510, according to the government data updated on Thursday. The death count climbed to 5,28,943 with 20 more deaths, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated by the Union health ministry at 8 am stated. Of the seven fresh fatalities, three were reported from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,94,39,208 samples have been tested up to October 19 for COVID-19. Of these 2,51,515 samples were tested on Wednesday.