Kovai blast: TN BJP writes to Amit Shah

Chennai : Tamilnadu Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief has written to home minister Amit Shah over the car explosion due to an LPG cylinder blast in Coimbatore which resulted in the death of a man. The state BJP chief said that police have to accept this as a ‘suicide attack’.While interacting with the media, Annamalai, a former IPS officer, said, “On Oct 21, Jamesha Mubin posted a WhatsApp status similar to that of ISIS.”

Annamalai further said, “Police haven’t said why they have arrested 5 people. On behalf of TN BJP, we’ve written a letter to Union Home Minister regarding this blast. The police have to accept this as a ‘suicide attack’.”On Tuesday, Coimbatore police arrested five men in connection with this. They were caught on a CCTV camera outside Jamesha Mubin’s house, carrying a heavy object wrapped in plastic.Jamesha Mubin is the victim in the car explosion that rocked Coimbatore on Sunday. He was driving the car and was trying to avoid a checkpoint. He died in the blast while trying to leave the car. Officials are not yet sure about what his target was.