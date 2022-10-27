HC’s notice to NHAI

The Madras High Court ordered notice to the Union Labour Department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a petition against the sacking of 56 employees by a private toll plaza operator in Tamil Nadu. Justice Abdul Quddhose issued notice on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Tollgate Employees’ Federation, which prayed for a direction to restore the employment of 56 dismissed staff.Noting that the toll plaza operator has more than 100 employees, the federation said it must have received permission from the government to terminate 56 of them