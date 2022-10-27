Vaiko blames Hindi for firing at mid-sea

Chennai : Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko has alleged that the Indian Navy that opened fire on Tamil Nadu fishermen ill-treated them since they could not converse in Hindi and the Union government should tender an apology to the fishermen for the behaviour of the navy men.In a statement, Vaiko said that the fishermen assumed that it was Sri Lankan navy that was attacking them. But they realized that it was the Indian Navy after the navy personnel spoke in Hindi and rebuked the fishermen when they attempted to answer back in Tamil.