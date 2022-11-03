Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users USD 8 a month to get or keep a verified account. Soon after Musk announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people expressed their disappointment over his decision. Musk’s plan to charge Twitter users to get a verified account quickly prompted outrage and disbelief among some longtime microblogging site users. However, the backlash did not affect Musk.A day ago, Musk announced what amounted to a Twitter plus paid subscription service that will allow users to post long videos, and audio and also combat spam and scam. ‘Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month’, he tweeted.Meanwhile, Musk who closed the USD 44 billion twitter acquisition deal and took control of the micro-blogging platform has changed his bio to “Twitter complaint hotline operator.’ The Twitter Blue subscription launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon.