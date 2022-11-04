Mamata calls on TN CM

West Bengal Chief Minister and founder of the Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence soon after arriving by a special aircraft in Chennai to an official welcome accorded by Ministers M Subramanian and TM Anbarasan at the old airport.Emerging from Stalin’s house after a 45-minute meeting, Banerjee told the media that she had come to Chennai to attend a function in the family of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan on Thursday and that she just wanted to meet Stalin for tea.Asked if they discussed politics, she said that there was nothing to reveal to the media about the meeting though politics would figure in a meeting between two leaders.