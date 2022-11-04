Permission denied for RSS rally in 24 locations

Tamilnadu police have denied permission for the RSS rallies in at least 24 out of 50 locations, citing the October 23 car bomb blast in Coimbatore.The decision has been made based on intelligence inputs, senior advocate N R Elango, representing the TN police, said in the Madras high court on Wednesday.Citing the October 23 car bomb blast in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu police have denied permission for RSS rallies in at least 24 out of 50 locations.A submission to this effect was made in Madras high court, when a contempt of court plea filed by the RSS against the state police came up for hearing before Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan on Wednesday.The decision has been taken based on intelligence inputs, said senior advocate N R Elango, representing the state police. The RSS has sought permission to hold rallies at 50 locations across Tamil Nadu on November 6. Now, the rally permission has been granted only for three places Cuddalore, Perambalur and Kallakurichi.During the last hearing, the court had directed police to grant permission for the 50-odd rallies on November 6. However, on Wednesday, it was submitted that at 23 places the RSS could organise public meetings inside closed enclosures, but rally cannot be permitted. In the remaining 24 places, neither the rally nor public meeting can be permitted, Elango said.