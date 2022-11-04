Vigilance Awareness celebrations at UOB

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is observingVigilance Awareness week from October 31, 2022 to November 6, 2022. The theme for this year is ‘Corruption free India for a developed Nation’.The formal ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week was organised at IOB’s Central Office in Chennai.The occasion was graced by P Kandaswamy, Director General of Police & Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Tamil Nadu.The function was presided by Partha Pratim Sengupta, managing director & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank in the presence of Ajay Kumar Srivastava (executive director), S Srimathy (executive director), R Balasubramanian(chief vigilance officer) and general managers and other staff members at the Central Office.Speaking on the occasion, Partha Pratim Sengupta said, “Corruption is born out of greed and unrealistic dreams of people. An introspection on this by each and every citizen of the country can actually help curb greed, thereby reducing corruption.This Vigilance Awareness Week and always, it is imperative for each one of us to imbibe ethical standards in our day-to-day lives. Every bank branch should ensure proper documentation to avert any kind of corruption or fraud”.

Sharing his insights and views Kandaswamy said, “It has become imperative for everyone to be more vigilant now than ever before, as the penetration of social media and online platforms in our lives continue to pose a threat to our security. And the only solution to curb corruption and fraud is the use of Technology. For any bank, it is important to live up to the faith of its customers. IOB’s efforts towards increasing vigilance to bring about ethical banking practices are laudable.”