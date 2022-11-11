Adani Green Energy announces H1 FY23 results

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani Group, on Thursday announced financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.The Solar CUF and sale of energy has improved with integration of high-quality SB Energy portfolio having a CUF of 26.3 per cent in H1 FY23.The reduction in overall wind portfolio CUF and sale of energy is primarily due to one-off disruption in transmission line (force majeure) for 150 MW plant in Gujarat. The impact of this event in Q2 FY23 is expected to be 0.4 per cent of the expected annual generation of the overall operational capacity. Excluding the aforesaid 150 MW plant, the wind portfolio CUF stands at a strong 41 per cent in H1 FY23.The newly commissioned solar-wind hybrid plants of 990 MW deploy bifacial PV modules and horizontal single-axis tracking (HSAT) technology to capture maximum energy from the sun as well as technologically advanced wind turbine generators leading to a high hybrid CUF. The newly-commissioned plants are managed by Adani Group’s intelligent ‘Energy Network Operation Centre’ (ENOC) platform, which has proven technological capability and has aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance for its entire renewable portfolio across diverse locations in India.