More rains to lash TN

The low- pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri- Lanka coast has turned a pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri-Lanka and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu – Puducherry coasts till November 12. It will intensify and bring more rains to Chennai for the next couple of days.

At least 19 districts, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Karur, Tiruchy, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tirupathur is expected to receive light to moderate showers.