Several parts of Chennai water-logged

Heavy overnight rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of Chennai today while schools and colleges remain closed in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in view of the weather situation.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of the state and the authorities have set up 5,093 relief camps, including 169 in Chennai.

As many as 879 drainage pumps have been deployed in low-lying areas of the city and 60 monitoring officers have put in charge of the affected districts.

Over 2,000 relief personnel, both from the central and state disaster response forces, are on stand-by.