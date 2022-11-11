Rajiv case: SC orders release of Nalini, 5 others

The Supreme Court today ordered the release of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination convicts – Nalini Sriharan, RP Ravichandran and 4 other serving life sentences. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered the release of Perarivalan a few months ago. He was in jail for 31 years and was released on the plea of the Tamil Nadu government.On March 9, the top court granted bail to Perarivalan while taking note of his long incarceration of over 30 years and no history of complaints when out on parole.