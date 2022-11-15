Shraddha murder: Father suspects ‘love jihad’

New Delhi: Vikas Walker, father of Shraddha Walker, the Maharashtra girl who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla in the national capital, has demanded a death penalty for her daughter’s killer and suspects a “love jihad” angle behind the incident.

The girl’s father said, “I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn`t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab.

Delhi Police probe into the Shraddha Walker murder case has revealed that the accused Aftab Poonawalla was a food blogger who used to work at a call centre in the national capital. The police are now investigating if he had rented a flat in Delhi`s Chhatarpur area as part of a conspiracy to kill the victim.