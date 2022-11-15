Vegetable prices in TN soar as rain pounds State

Chennai: With heavy rains continuing to pummel several parts of Tamil Nadu, vegetable prices have soared in almost all areas of the state.

Market watchers said that the prices will further go up in days to come as production has taken a hit in almost all the areas of the state.

Tomatoes and shallots have become costlier in Madurai and Chennai Koyambedu markets, the two prominent vegetable markets of the state. Tomato that cost Rs 100 per crate of 15 kg a week before is now being sold at more than Rs 250 per crate.

Shallots is costing Rs 110 per kg in Madurai and Koyamdedu markets while it was trading at Rs 90 a week ago. The high demand for these two products and short of these vegetables have led to soaring prices in the market.