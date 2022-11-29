Not against criticism, Oppn has no locus standi to criticise: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he was open to constructive criticism but disapproved of any malicious campaign against him or his DMK government.

Lashing out at the opposition AIADMK for launching a malicious campaign against him and his government, the Chief Minister accused the AIADMK of being “ineffective” when in power for 10 years and now feigning to be virtuous.

“The previous AIADMK regime is an example of how a government should not behave, how a chief minister should not behave. After enjoying power for a decade and doing precious little, that party now conducts itself as righteous,” Stalin said while speaking at a government function organised to distribute welfare aids for Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

The CM laid foundation stone for new projects, inaugurated completed projects and distributed welfare assistance to the people of the two districts during a function held at Ariyalur.