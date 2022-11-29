Two from Villupuram die of asphyxiation in sewer pit

Two masons plastering the sewer pit of a new house allegedly died of asphyxiation in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, sources said on Tuesday.

An investigation into the matter has commenced.

G. Iyanar (38) and K. Manikantan (35) died at Kondur village in Villupuram on Monday. The duo was plastering the sewer pit of a new house being built by a local person, Sekhar.

Superintendent of Police, Villupuram, Sreenatha said that the police will be registering a case against the house owner after the investigation is completed.

Police said that it was not clear whether the duo died due to lack of air circulation in the sewer or on inhaling toxic gases from the adjacent sewers.