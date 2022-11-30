Excise case: ED arrests Amit, Director of Buddy Retail Ltd

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, sources said on Wednesday.

The agency is expected to produce Arora in a special court here later today and seek his custody to question him in connection with its ongoing probe into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case.

Arora’s name is mentioned in both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases as accused along with Dinesh Arora, another director of Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd.

Other accused named are Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales; authorised signatories of Mahadev Liquors Sunny Marwah, Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey are some more accused in the case.

The agency’s move comes days after the agency filed its first chargesheet before a court in the national capital in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case naming liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru as one of the accused.

The agency said it has so far undertaken 169 search operations in this case, filed after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.