Lakshmi, the elephant at Pudhuchery’s Manjula Vinayagar Temple, passed away this morning.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects.

Lakshmi came to Manakkula Vinayagar Temple in 1997, when it was five years old.

Says a devotee, ‘We are shocked at the demise of Lakshmi. She was very friendly. Whoever visited the temple, she blessed them.’

The jumbo had been to rejuvenation camp every year.