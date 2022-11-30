Injuries and violence cause 12,000 deaths worldwide each day: WHO

Injuries and violence take the lives of some 12,000 people around the world each day, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

As reflected in a new WHO report, Preventing injuries and violence: an overview, 3 of the top 5 causes of death among people aged 5-29 years are injury-related, namely road traffic injuries, homicide and suicide.

In addition to those, injury-related killers are drowning, falls, burns and poisoning, among others.

According to the WHO statement, of the 4.4 million annual injury-related deaths, roughly 1 in 3 of these deaths result from road traffic crashes, 1 in 6 from suicide, 1 in 9 from homicide and 1 in 61 from war and conflict.