Liger’ money laundering probe: Vijay Devarakonda appears before ED

Popular Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation relating to sourcing of funds for his recent film ‘Liger’.

The actor appeared before ED officials at the agency’s regional office in Hyderabad. The central agency is investigating the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

As per sources, Vijay Devarakonda is being questioned about sources of funding for the movie, his remuneration and payments made to other actors including American boxer Mike Tyson.