Vijay Sethupathi to hold job fair in Kovai

Chennai: Vijay Sethupathi’s Vallalar Job Placement Service, & KGISL Educational Institutions has organised a three-day (2nd, 3rd, 4th December, 2022) ) grand Job Placement Camp in Coimbatore.A press release said that the objective is to help 20000+ youths to get job in 3 days.”200+ companies from 22 Sectors are participating in this Placement Camp. 20000+ jobs opportunities will be provided to the youth through this Placement Camp. Youths / companies who are looking for jobs can participate in this Job Fair by registering on the website http://jobfair.vvvsi.com and seek Job Opportunities. There is no charge levied and it is done entirely as a Community Service,” the release added.