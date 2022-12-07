SC directs Centre, RBI to produce records of 2016 demonetisation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination for its perusal.

Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI’s counsel, and the petitioners’ lawyers, including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.

The top court directed the parties to file written submissions by December 10.

“Heard. Judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records,” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, said.