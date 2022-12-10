Cyclone: Works on to remove uprooted trees

Civic workers are on the ground removing uprooted trees due to cyclone that crossed the Mahabalipuram coast last night. State Ministers inspected various places and instructed officials to take quick action. At several places including Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Kellys, Adyar, Nanganallur, several trees were uprooted. Power-supply was restored after few hours once the cyclone crossed the coast. At a sprcial.meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the officials briefed on action taken to address raon-related complaints.