TN Guv unveils Kalam statue at MIT

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi today unveiled the statue of Former President Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his alma mater Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in the city. In his special address, the Governor urged the youth to mentor and support the unprivileged children of villages and remote areas to make them capable in making a New India. He hailed Kalam, who was maker of modern India, and recollected his yeomen services and innovative contributions in critical areas of defence, science and technology towards Nation’s self reliant. “With his simplicity and humble background, the great leader rose to the top position is real inspiration for youth”, he said and added that Dr.Kalam who understood the country well and stood up on its heritage and pride, has evolved as Rishi. The Missile Man who lived his life for the country till his last breath and his thoughts of ‘sky is the limit to achieve’ is the driving mantra for the youth to dare to dream, dream big and work hard to make it happen.