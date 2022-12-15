ICG ship seizes Rs 2.5 cr worth Tendu leaves from a boat in GoM

Chennai : Indian Coast Guard Ship “Vajra” on Wednesday seized about 3.5 tons of Tendu leaves packed in 108 bags and valued at about Rs 2.5 crore from a boat at Gulf of Mannar (GoM) near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). A defence release here said, the ship ICG Vajra, while patrolling in GoM apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat near IMBL with Tendu leaves, purportedly smuggling across the border. A total of 108 bags of Tendu leaves (approx 3.5 tons) worth about Rs. 2.5 crore was recovered from the boat. The boat was brought to Tuticorin harbour and handed over to local authorities for legal action.