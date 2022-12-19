Parandur airport: TN Ministers to hold meet tomorrow

Chennai: Following protests from residents of Parandur village over acquisition of their lands for airport expansion, a high-level meeting of TN Ministers has been convened tomorrow.

Ministers EV Velu, TM Anbarasan and Thangam Thennarasu would be present in the meeting.

Various demands put forth by protesting villagers will be discussed at the meeting. A detailed report would be prepared at the meeting and will be submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, residents of Parandur and Ekanapuram in Kanchipuram district marched towards the collector’s office in Kancheepuram to stress their demand against the proposed airport. The residents of Eknapuram, for almost 144 days, were up in arms.