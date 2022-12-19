Pongal gift: CM holds meeting with Ministers

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin today chaired a meeting with Ministers and officials to discuss about distribution of gift hampers for ration cards for forthcoming Pongal festival.

Reports say the distribution of Rs 1000 cash along with many items including rice, jaggery, sugar and ghee were discussed. The meeting also deliberated on how to distribute cash -whether in person or through individual bank accounts of PDS card holders.

Reports say that the Chief Minister instructed Ministers and officials to ensure that the quality of items distributed to public should be good. Remember last year, the ruling DMK government witnessed criticisms for the quality of items provided in Pongal gift hampers.