Oppn walks out in RS

New Delhi: Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the notices moved by the opposition for suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Chinese transgression, following which the opposition walked out.

“The notices do not follow rules,” the chairman said while disapproving them.

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The chair has all the residuary powers… and allow discussion in the House on Chinese transgression.”

“China is encroaching on our land, building bridges and houses. If we do not discuss the issue of transgression then what else should we discuss,” Kharge added.

The chair ruled that the 267 did not apply. A miffed opposition first resorted to sloganeering and then walked out.