Messi mania

World Cup 2022 is over and in the penalities Argentina edged out France on penalties following an incredible 3-3 draw.Four years ago, the chance of Lionel Messi winning the World Cup seemed small. At Russia 2018, Argentina lost 4-3 to France and went out of the tournament in the last 16.

Messi had not even won a trophy with Argentina’s senior side at that point, although he had claimed an Olympic gold medal and an Under-20 World Cup win earlier in his career.Defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match was unlucky but also seemed to heighten the team’s focus. It was knockout football from that moment on and Argentine did not disappoint.I’m enjoying it with all these people (fans in Qatar) and all the Argentines that are in our country, Messi said. ‘I imagine it must be crazy there.’Kylian Mbappe can count himself extremely unlucky. The PSG forward scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final and still ended up on the losing side. The 23-year-old had to be consoled after the match by French president Emmanuel Macron and his disappointment was understandable after he did all he could to keep his side in the final.