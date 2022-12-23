Drums Sivamani to compose music for Quotation Gang

Drums Sivamani has come on board to compose music for the upcoming film Quotation Gang. The film stars Sunny Leone, Priyamani, Jackie Shroff and Sarah, among others.Quotation Gang, a crime-thriller based on real incidents is shot across Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.Directed by Vivek K Kannan, the film is made simultaneously in five different languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The others in the star cast include Pradeep, Vishno Warrier, Akshaya, Kiara, Sonal, Sathindar and Sherin. The film’s shooting has been completed in Mumbai and the post production is underway in Chennai and Mumbai.