Teaser of Cheran’s Tamilkkudimagan out

The teaser of Tamilkkudimagan, the upcoming Tamil film starring actor-filmmaker Cheran in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media Written and directed by Esakki Kaarvannan, who has previously made films like Pettikadai and Pagiri, the film is backed by E Hariramakrishnan under Lakshmi Creations banner.Besides Cheran, the film also features Sri Priyanka. The technical crew consists of Sam CS on the music, with Rajesh Yadav as the cinematographer. Karthick Ram is handling editing.The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.