Governor RN Ravi today ‘omitted’ two paragraphs highlighting the Dravidian model of governance and lauding the contributions of Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and Kamarajar in his address in the TN Assembly.

“We gave our full respect to the Governor. He acted against not only DMK’s policies but also the policies of the government. It is a violation of legislative tradition not to read the government’s speech in its entirety,”CM Stalin said.